621 New Coronavirus Cases in Israel; 19-Year-Old Woman Dies

Saturday, June 27, 2020

View of the beach in Bat Yam, near Tel Aviv, after it was closed following the spread of the coronavirus, on Friday. (Flash90)

The Health Ministry said on Motzoei Shabbos that 621 new cases of coronavirus have been diagnosed in Israel since Friday.

With these new cases, there are now 6,102 active cases of coronavirus in Israel. Forty-one patients are listed in serious condition, and 23 patients are on ventilators.

On Friday, 441 new cases were diagnosed.

On Shabbos, a 19-year-old woman became Israel’s youngest coronavirus fatality, succumbing to the virus in Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center in Yerushalayim.

In a statement, the hospital said the young woman suffered from severe obesity which impaired her mobility, as well as congestive cardiac failure and pulmonary hypertension.

The hospital also said that the young woman required intubation upon admittance to the hospital. She was also placed on an ECMO machine. However, after a week and a half of maximum treatment, she unfortunately passed away.

With her passing, 317 Israelis have died of coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the Coronavirus Cabinet is set to discuss the implementation of a new set of restrictions, aiming to stop the rapid rise in the number of infections. The regulations are expected to be approved on Sunday. Among the restrictions under consideration, according to a report by N12 News, is limiting gatherings to 20 or 30 people and limiting events to up to 150 from the current 250. The Cabinet will also discuss asking businesses to encourage work from home; capsules at workplaces; and capping the number of people who can visit a beach at the same time.