Toddler Hit by Fireworks Blast in the Bronx ‘Lucky to Be Alive’

NEW YORK -

Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 6:35 am |

A toddler in the Bronx was left with burns and stitches to his head after fireworks shot through their top floor apartment window on Wednesday, with his family telling Pix11 that he’s lucky to be alive.

Adiel Rosario, 3, was watching the fireworks go off with his siblings, looking out the window of the family’s sixth-floor Bronx apartment. Ongoing fireworks has been an emerging issue in New York City and the rest of the tri-state over the past few weeks.

The young boy suffered first- and second-degree burns along with a laceration to his left bicep.

His arm is now bandaged up and his mother said he’s feeling better. “Thank G-d, it hit his arm and not his face,” his mother, Jerenny Rosario, said.

The fireworks were launched at the corner of West 167th Street and Anderson Avenue in the Highbridge section of the Bronx.

All throughout the day, detectives were looking for surveillance video to track down the suspects.

“This just needs to get taken care ASAP,” the boy’s father said. “This could get to the level of killing someone.”

NYPD Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison posted a video of the fireoworks, writing that “a 3-year-old boy was injured by fireworks while inside of his apartment. The victim was in a bedroom looking out of the window at the fireworks, when one of the shells entered the window striking him.

“Anyone with information pertaining to this incident is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or DM @NYPDTips41013.”