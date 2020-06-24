New York City Free Meals Continuing Through Summer

NEW YORK -

Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 6:11 pm |

New York City will continue to distribute its “Grab & Go” meals at public schools throughout the summer, even as the city continues to progress in the phases of reopening, Mayor Bill de Blasio and Food Czar Kathryn Garcia announced Tuesday.

As the coronavirus pandemic has caused severe financial distress to many New Yorkers, the city Department of Education has been distributing three free meals every day at public schools to New Yorkers of all ages, with some specially designated kosher sites.

The city has distributed approximately 70 million meals since March, through its Grab & Go program as well as home-delivered meals to seniors unable to obtain food on their own.

“This has been an unprecedented effort,” de Blasio said at a press conference Tuesday, a day after the city entered Phase 2 of the reopening process, “and … we will not let anyone go hungry this summer.”

People of any age can pick up three daily meals at once, with no registration, income check or ID required. Parents and guardians may pick up meals for their children. Meals will be available for children and families from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., and for adults from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Below is a complete list of kosher-meal locations:

BROOKLYN

Boro Park

P.S. 192 The Magnet School for Math and Science⁠ —

4715 18 Avenue, 11204

4715 18 Avenue, 11204 P.S. 160 William T. Sampson⁠ —

5105 Fort Hamilton Parkway, 11219

Crown Heights

P.S. 221⁠—791 Empire Blvd, 11213

P.S. 289 George V. Brower⁠ —

900 St. Marks Avenue, 11213

Midwood

P.S. 197 The Kings Highway Academy⁠ —

1599 East 22nd Street, 11210

Williamsburg

PS 132 The Conselyea School⁠ —

320 Manhattan Avenue, 11211

320 Manhattan Avenue, 11211 PS 257 John F Hylan⁠ —

60 Cook Street, 11206

60 Cook Street, 11206 Brooklyn Community High School of Communication, Arts and Media ⁠— 300 Willoughby Avenue, 11205

P.S. 16⁠ — 157 Wilson Street, 11211

MANHATTAN

Lower East Side

P.S. 134 Henrietta Szold⁠ — 293 East Broadway, 10002

Upper West Side

P.S. 75⁠ — 735 West End Avenue, 10025

Washington Heights

P.S. 048 P.O. Michael J. Buczek⁠ —

4360-78 Broadway, 10033

QUEENS

Far Rockaway

P.S. 197 The Ocean School⁠ — 825 Hicksville Road, 11691

P.S. 253⁠ — 1307 Central Avenue, 11691

Flushing

P.S. 164⁠ — 138-01 77 Avenue, 11367

Forest Hills

Forest Hills High School ⁠— 67-01 110th Street, 11375

Kew Gardens HillS

P.S. 154 —75-02 162nd Street,11366

rborchardt@hamodia.com