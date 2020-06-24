Mayor De Blasio and Macy’s Announce July 4 Celebration

NEW YORK -

Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 4:19 am |

Mayor Bill de Blasio and Macy’s announced on Tuesday plans for fireworks in celebration of July 4 that will reach every borough, for the first time ever. From June 29 to July 1, and on July 4, a series of fireworks displays will launch from various land and water-based locations across New York City.

“These past few months have been some of the most difficult in our city’s history, and New Yorkers are looking for a break. This 4th of July celebration with Macy’s will give all New Yorkers a safe and exciting way to enjoy the holiday together, even when we are apart,” said de Blasio.

The smaller, unannounced displays will allow New Yorkers to celebrate all week long. Each show will be brief and will be over before residents can gather at the source. With heights reaching up to 1,000 feet from some firing locations, staying close to home and following social distancing guidelines is the best way to enjoy the fireworks show.