Sunday, May 31, 2020 at 5:01 am |

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, May 31, 2020 at 5:01 am |

The front seat of a public intercity bus is blocked off in Tzfas, as part of preventive measures amid fears over the spread of new coronavirus. (David Cohen/Flash90)

Passengers on bus #283 from Ashdod to Elad on Thursday afternoon, Erev Shavuos, were sent into quarantine after a passenger on the bus learned that he tested positive for coronavirus.

The passenger was informed after the bus ride that he had tested positive. He spent Shavuos in quarantine in Elad.