Three Teachers in Yerushalayim School Test Positive for Coronavirus; School to Close

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, May 28, 2020 at 5:10 am |

The entrance to the Navon school in Rechovot, where two staff members and two students tested positive for COVID-19, and was closed last week. (Yossi Aloni/Flash90)

Three teachers from the Gymnasia Rechavia school in Yerushalayim tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday morning, raising the total number of coronavirus cases in the school to six, three of which are students.

The school will shut down following Shavuos, and students will return to learning from home. All of the school attendees, including both students and staff, will be tested for coronavirus at Hadassah Medical Center Ein Kerem.

The Health Ministry has said that 75 new coronavirus patients were diagnosed in Israel from Monday evening through Thursday morning.

The number of coronavirus patients in Israel currently stands at 16,809, with 1,942 of the cases active. The number of those on respirators increased by five to 38.

A number of the new patients are students and teachers in schools, who were infected as a result of reopening the country’s education system.