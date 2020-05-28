No Weekend Service at South Brooklyn F Train Stations Through July

BROOKLYN -

Thursday, May 28, 2020 at 12:55 pm |

Due to prep work on modernizing the signal system on the F line in Southern Brooklyn, the F train will not stop at the following stations on weekends through July 27:

Church Av (no southbound service)

Ditmas Av

18 Av

Avenue I

Bay Pkwy

Avenue N

Avenue P

Kings Highway

Avenue U

Avenue X

Neptune Av

West 8 St

Coney Island-Stillwell Av

Work at these stations will begin on Friday evenings around 9:45 p.m.; the stations will reopen Monday morning around 5 a.m.

Alternate D, N and Q trains and local buses are available to complete your trip.

Car and pedestrian traffic will also be limited in some areas during this work.

If weather conditions don’t permit work during a particular weekend, the trains will run normally that weekend and the work will be scheduled for another weekend.

This prep work is just the first phase of the signal modernization project. Additional work will take place later this year as well as next year.

Further information on the modernization project and station closings is available at https://new.mta.info/projects/culver-line-signal-modernization