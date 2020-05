Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at 6:44 am |

(Reuters) -

Vehicles enter the United States from Canada, via the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel in Detroit, March 16. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

The Canada-U.S. border is expected to stay closed to nonessential travel until June 21, the Globe and Mail newspaper reported on Wednesday.

Canada and the United States had agreed on April 18 to extend border restrictions for another 30 days.

Canada asked for a 30-day roll over and it is almost certain that Washington will agree to the proposal, the Globe and Mail said, citing sources.