BD”E: Rebbetzin Chaya Ausband, A”h

Rebbetzin Ausband was the daughter of Harav Avraham Yitzchak Bloch, Hy”d, Rosh Yeshivah, Yeshivas Telz in Lithuania.

In 1941, the Nazis and local Lithuanian sympathizers massacred the male population of Telz, including the Rosh Yeshivah Harav Bloch, Hy”d.

Rebbetzin Chaya was one of his three daughters that survived the Holocaust. She married Harav Eisik Ausband, zt”l, who was a talmid of the Telz yeshivah in Lithuania; he served as a Rosh Yeshivah at the Telz Yeshiva in Cleveland, Ohio. She was a personality of her own, seen as a symbol for the generations to come.

She is survived by her children, grandchildren and many great-grandchildren, following her illustrious ways.

Tehi zichrah baruch.