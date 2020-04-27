Leading Roshei Yeshiva Call for Reducing Expenditures by Simchos

Monday, April 27, 2020 at 3:07 pm |

In response to the current health crisis gripping the entire world, leading Roshei Yeshiva in the United States have issued a call for the reduction of expenditures of those celebrating weddings and simchos. The call by these Roshei Yeshiva echoes what other Rabbanim and Roshei Yeshivos in Midwood, Brooklyn, have been advocating in recent weeks as a fitting response to the coronavirus pandemic and its aftermath.

To date, hundreds of families have signed a petition (https://simchainitiative.org/) joining the call to celebrate their own future simchos in a more discrete manner.