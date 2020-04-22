Masbia and Eichler’s Partner in Helping Families

BROOKLYN -

Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at 3:38 pm |

The family is suddenly thrown into turmoil, as the beloved father was taken from them during the COVID-19 plague. In addition to dealing with their grief, the widows and orphans have to contend with their basic supplies of groceries as they pick up the pieces of their lives.

Sender (Alexander) Rappaport of Masbia and Mordechai Getz of Eichler’s of Boro Park, have teamed up to help alleviate some of the immediate pressure on these distraught families by providing them with their food needs until the end of the year 5780. Through Masbia, a grocery account will be set up for each family with children remaining in the home, and this will help relieve some of the financial pressure during this crucial period of readjustment.

To set up this account, a phone call should be placed to 252-751-1230 by the widow and Masbia will set up the account for the family.