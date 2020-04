SEOUL (Reuters) -

President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Panmunjom, South Korea, June 30, 2019. (Reuters/Kevin Lamarque)

North Korea’s foreign ministry on Sunday denied a letter was sent to President Donald Trump, state news agency KCNA reported.

“We cannot know whether the U.S. President is referring to exchanged letters in the past, but our top leadership has never sent any letter to the U.S. President,” KCNA said in the statement.

Early on Sunday, President Trump said that he had recently received a letter from the North Korean leader.