Dr. Mark Allen Respler (Ahava)

Dr. Mark Allen Respler, a urologist, was niftar Friday from the coronavirus. He was approximately 66 years of age, and had had previously some minor heart issues.

Dr. Respler worked at the Ahava Medical & Rehabilitation Center, and was a Boro Park resident. According to his bio on the Ahava website, Dr. Respler was a husband and father of four.

He was niftar at 8:00 a.m. Friday.

Baruch Dayan Haemes.