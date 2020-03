Sunday, March 15, 2020 at 6:09 pm |

The leaders of the Yeshiva Torah community in Israel, Harav Chaim Kanievsky, shlita, and Harav Gershon Edelstein, shlita, decided to leave all Torah institutions open, including Yeshivos, Talmud Torahs and Kollelim. They urged to be vigilant with all guidelines of the Ministry of Health, which requires splitting into groups of no more than 10, etc.

Locations that encounter problems conforming will cooperate to find suitable solutions.