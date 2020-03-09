Holocaust March in Poland Canceled Over Virus

(AP) -

Monday, March 9, 2020 at 4:51 am |

The “Wall of Death” in Auschwitz, shown here through a passageway, where the Nazis carried out executions by shooting or hanging. (Scott Barbour/Getty Images)

Organizers of the annual Holocaust remembrance march in southern Poland say it has been postponed this year because of fears about the new coronavirus sweeping the globe.

Each year the March of the Living aims to walk 3 kilometers (1.8 miles) between the two parts of the former Nazi German death camp of Auschwitz-Birkenau. The organizing committee’s chairman Shmuel Rosenman said Monday that after consulting with health officials he was forced to announce “with a heavy heart” that this year’s march would be postponed.

The event was expected to draw 110 delegations from around the world.

During World War II, Nazi Germany killed some 1.1 million people in Auschwitz-Birkenau, the vast majority of them Jews, Hy”d. Some 300,000 people have walked in the march since it began in 1988.

Israel has so far confirmed 39 cases of coronavirus and 20,000 people have been ordered into 14-day home quarantines protectively. Scores of flights in and out of the country have been canceled.

Poland has 11 cases of the virus.