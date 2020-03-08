CDC Reports Flu Data for the 2019-2020 U.S. Flu Season

Sunday, March 8, 2020 at 7:53 pm |

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has released their estimates for the influenza season from October 1, 2019 and February 29, 2020. During that period, an estimated 34 to 49 million people have been sickened with the flu, with 350,000 to 620,000 hospitalized. The estimated deaths from the flu is between 20,000 and 52,000 people.

The estimates are provided in ranges, since the CDC does not capture all cases of flu that occur in the U.S., since influenza is not a reportable disease in most areas of the U.S.