Health Ministry Confirms Second Case of Coronavirus in Israel

YERUSHALAYIM -

Friday, February 28, 2020 at 4:28 am |

An Israeli man (unseen) who returned from Italy and tested positive for coronavirus arrives Thursday at Tel Hashomer Hospital, which was converted to receive coronavirus patients. (Flash90)

The Health Ministry on Friday confirmed a second case of coronavirus in Israel.

The wife of the Israeli who had returned from Italy when he was infected with the virus was also infected with the virus, and she was taken into isolation.

The ministry also released the full route of the patient, directing anyone who was in those places and near the man for 15 minutes to go into isolation for 14 days.

The patient flew on El Al flight LY381 on February 21, departing from Israel for Italy at 6:00 a.m., and returned on El Al flight LY382, landing at Ben Gurion Airport on February 23 at 4:10 p.m.

It was released that the man is in his 40s, and is a resident of Irus, a community in the Gan Raveh Regional Council.

The Health Ministry also reported that the patient was at the Red Pirate store in Or Yehuda on February 23 between 6 -10 p.m. The next day, he was also in the store from 8:30 a.m. until midnight, and as well a day later he was in the store during those hours. On Monday, February 24, the patient was at the Irus beit knesset, on Noga Street in Irus, from 6 – 7 a.m.

Mayor of Or Yehuda, Liat Shochat, addressed the residents and said: “We are in regular contact with the Health Ministry and are following its instructions. Please note that the dissemination of incorrect information and rumors should be avoided. Only follow official publications of the Health Ministry and follow only their guidelines. Most importantly – keep calm and do not get under pressure. The situation is under control and all relevant bodies are monitoring the development and making the right decisions. We will continue our normal life routine and pray for good health for everyone.”