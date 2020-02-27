Syria Claims Israel Eliminated Hezbollah Terrorist on Golan

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 9:31 am |

An Israeli army watchtower is seen above the Druze village of Majdal Shams and the Israeli -Syrian border. (Lior Mizrahi/Flash90)

Reports from Syria Thursday afternoon said that an Israeli drone attacked and destroyed a vehicle on the Syrian side of the Golan border. One person was killed in the attack.

According to the reports, that individual was Imad al-Tawil, a Hezbollah terrorist who was working with Iran to set up an Iranian infrastructure in the Golan. Israel has not commented on the story. The incident occurred in an area where Iran is known to be active, and where other eliminations of terrorists have taken place.

Earlier this month, Syrian sources said that 23 people were killed in an Israeli attack on Iranian installations in the area of Damascus. The 23 were Iranian operatives who were killed when missiles hit targets in the Damascus area belonging to Iranian militias.

Syrian human rights groups said that the attack was “substantial,” and that many of the missiles fired hit their targets. Official Syrian sources said that most of the incoming missiles were destroyed by defensive systems before they could hit their targets.

That attack was followed a week later by another one, in which Syria said that Israel had fired several missiles at targets in and around the city, with the missiles launched from the Israeli side of the Golan Heights. The targets were warehouses and a convoy of weapons from Iran. Targets included Damascus Airport and areas around the village of Sida Zeinab, south of the city.

Several of the Israeli missiles were brought down by Syrian air defenses, the groups said. Israel had no comment on any of the attacks attributed to it, including the one Thursday.