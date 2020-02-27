President Trump Responds to Letter From Jersey City Cheder

NEW YORK -

Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 7:37 pm |

Class letter from Jersey City Cheder, left, and response from President Trump, right.

On January 9, 2020, the highest grade of the the Cheder of Jersey City wrote a letter to President Trump, thanking him for his words of comfort that he sent following the attack on the grocery store located in the nearby building, and for the flag he sent them following the tragic incident. The class wished President Trump success in leading the country, and wished him luck for the next four years.

President Trump responded with a letter addressed to Rabbi Lazier Breuer, the principal of the Cheder, expressing his feelings when hearing firsthand about the abhorrent anti-Semitic act, and pledging to work to stamp out such hateful intolerance everywhere in America. He complimented the community on its resilience and how they came together with bonds of faith and family to rebuild the neighborhood and their lives.