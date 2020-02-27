IDF Shoots Down Drone Flown in From Gaza

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 7:07 am |

A flying drone in Gaza City. (Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90, File)

Israeli planes knocked out of the sky a drone that reached Israeli skies after being launched by Gazans, the IDF said. The incident occurred Thursday morning in southern Israel. It is not known if the drone contained an explosive device. The incident occurred several hours after Israel restored leniencies that it had pulled for Gaza residents in the wake of massive rocket attacks by Gaza terrorists earlier this week.

Those restrictions were lifted Wednesday night, two days after Gaza terrorists fired some 80 rockets at southern Israel. As of Thursday morning, Gaza fishermen were again able to ply waters up to 15 miles off the Gaza coast, and all work permits – currently about 5,000 – were restored to Gaza workers to go to their jobs in Israel. All crossings between Israel and Gaza were also opened, with merchandise in both directions now flowing freely.

Gaza terrorists have flown drones into Israel numerous times in the past. IDF forces have shot down drones that have veered into Israel; the last such incident was in October 2019. The IDF’s policy has been to allow Gazans to fly drones, as long as they remain within the bounds of the Hamas-controlled area, the army said.