Chicago Community Kollel Celebrates 38 Years

Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 8:04 am |

A partial view of the dais at the Chicago Community Kollel’s Ruach v’Regesh event.

On Motzoei Shabbos Parashas Yisro, Chicago Community Kollel/Kollel Zichron Shneur held its annual function, “Ruach v’Regesh — A Signature Event Celebrating 38 Years of the Kollel.”

The focus of the event was on three chavrei hakollel who have recently assumed new positions: Rabbi Moshe Kaufman, Rabbi Bezalel Pam and Rabbi Moshe Rokach. Rabbi Kaufman has become a business halachah consultant and a morah hora’ah on the Midwest Bais Horaah of Agudath Israel, and has initiated an afternoon chaburah at the kollel, which includes prominent Rabbanim and focuses on topics of practical halachah.

Rabbi Pam has become a new ninth-grade Rebbi at Telshe Yeshiva of Chicago. This position is particularly important because it attracts new bachurim to the yeshivah. His multifaceted kochos serve him well in this new endeavor.

Rabbi Moshe Rokach, after 14 years at the kollel, has become the new Rosh Chaburah at Kollel Tiferes Yisrael, which was established by Rabbi Yitzchok Simcha this past Elul. Rabbi Rokach, a gifted lamdan, is making a very valuable contribution to this new institution.

This event was truly unique and most inspiring. The program began with the Rosh Kollel, Harav Moshe Francis, making brief welcoming remarks and introducing the keynote speaker, Harav Yaakov Yehuda Salomon, Mashgiach of Yeshiva Tiferes Yaakov of Gateshead. The Mashgiach delivered a stirring and powerful address that had a great impact on the audience. The divrei Torah coupled with some stories of Gedolim communicated the message of how important it is for children to see parents who demonstrate true simchah in their avodas Hashem.

The uplifting musical segment of the program was provided by Levy Falkowitz and the Shira Choir. The simchah in the room was palpable as the crowd erupted into spontaneous dancing which continued until the evening ended.

This melaveh malkah was the culmination of a Kollel Shabbos, where Rav Salomon spoke on Leil Shabbos at the home of Rabbi and Mrs. Sidney Glenner, combined with a spirited kumzitz. He spoke again after davening at the kollel on Shabbos morning.

Ruach v’Regesh was truly a signature event celebrating the joy and inspiration of 38 years of Kollel Zichron Shneur in Chicago.