Patrol Borough Staten Island Forms Clergy Task Force

Monday, February 17, 2020 at 6:28 am |

Chief Kenneth Corey, commanding officer, Patrol Borough Staten Island, with Rabbi Mendy Mirocznik, president, COJO-SI, at the convening of the Clergy Task Force.

On February 3, Chief Kenneth Corey, commanding officer of Patrol Borough Staten Island (PBSI), convened the first meeting of the newly formed Clergy Task Force.

“The goal of the Clergy Task Force is to assist the NYPD in better communicating and understanding the needs of the various groups living in Staten Island,” Corey said. “It will further enhance our ability to fulfill Commissioner Dermot Shea’s goals of enhancing policing and working with the youth.”

Rabbi Mendy Mirocznik, president of the Council of Jewish Organizations of Staten Island, attended the meeting and agreed. “Our experience in Staten Island is that we appreciate effective communications with the NYPD and with our various community organizations and clergy. The uniqueness of the Clergy Task Force is that it involves clergy who are at the forefront of issues affecting the community at large and who are dealing intimately with issues on an individual level. Based upon my experience, I am confident that Chief Corey’s vision of enhancing better communication between the NYPD and clergy will raise to higher levels the cooperation among the various groups residing in Staten Island and will lead to making Staten Island a safer and better place for all.”