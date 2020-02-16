Two Israelis Aboard Japan Cruise Ship Contract Coronavirus

YERUSHALAYIM -

Passengers wearing protective face masks are seen on the cruise ship Diamond Princess, as the vessel’s passengers continue to be tested for coronavirus, at Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan, Sunday. (Reuters/Athit Perawongmetha)

Two Israelis who are aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship have tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday. According to the Israeli Health Ministry, the Israelis have mild cases of the virus.

A number of passengers are still under supervision and the ship remains quarantined.

The Israelis left the ship and were transferred to a hospital in Japan, the ministry reported. Israel is sending a doctor to the patients and has already been in contact with Japanese medical officials.

“The Health Ministry is in direct contact with the authorities in Japan, the World Health Organization and other relevant bodies,” the Israeli Health Ministry said.

The two Israelis who were found to have been infected with the virus were transferred to a hospital in Japan. Health Minister Rabbi Yaakov Litzman has instructed the ministry to send a specialist to the hospital in Japan where they were transferred for treatment.

As for the rest of the Israelis on the ship, as long as it is found that they have not been infected with the virus, the ministry is looking into possibilities to bring them to Israel by special direct flight via the insurance companies with which they are insured. Upon their return, they will undergo quarantine and medical surveillance.

Health Ministry Director General Professor Itamar Grotto left for Japan on Motzoei Shabbos to work on bringing the Israelis home. According to reports by the Japanese officials, the Israelis were given blood tests as part of the preparations being made for their removal from the ship, and after these tests the two Israelis were diagnosed.

Currently, 250 coronavirus cases have been confirmed aboard the cruise ship – the largest amount of concentrated cases in the world, outside of China.