Tikkun Shovavim in Meron Led by Harav Yechezkel Roth

Harav Yechezkel Roth, shlita, Karlesburg Rav, at Krias HaTorah as part of Tikkun Shovavim at the kever of Rashbi in Meron, last Thursday afternoon. (David Cohen/Flash90)
