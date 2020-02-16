Guards at Megiddo Prison Averted Smuggling of Cell Devices to Terrorists

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, February 16, 2020 at 10:10 am |

The cellphones caught in the prison. (Prison Service)

On Sunday morning, guards at Megiddo Prison in northern Israel averted the smuggling of 11 cell devices into the prison, meant for imprisoned terrorists – with the phones hidden inside the body of a terrorist who was brought into the prison’s lockup. Officers discovered the devices when the prisoner passed through a metal detector, which chirped incessantly – even though the prisoner was not carrying anything. A quick X-ray examination of the terrorist yielded the images of the devices. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where the devices were removed.

Prison Service officials said that the phenomenon of security prisoners getting themselves arrested on minor charges so they could get inside the prison to smuggle items was growing. Officials said that besides committing a crime for which they will be punished, prisoners doing so are taking a great risk, as often items can leak, explode or cause other problems inside the body.