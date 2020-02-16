Arab Caught With Knife at Me’aras Hamachpelah

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, February 16, 2020 at 8:43 am

General view of Me’aras Hamachpelah and the Tel Rumeida neighborhood in Chevron. (Nati Shohat/Flash90)

An Arab youth wielding a knife was arrested near Me’aras Hamachpelah Sunday morning. The youth was arrested as he attempted to pass a checkpoint near the site. An initial investigation indicates that the youth was planning a stabbing attack at the site. He was taken in for questioning and will remain detained until the end of proceedings against him, security officials said.

The incident began when a suspicious individual attempted to pass through the checkpoint at the entrance to Me’aras Hamachpelah. The individual refused to submit to a security check and attacked a security official. He was subdued, and an examination of the backpack he was carrying showed he was carrying a knife. There were no injuries to security personnel in the incident.