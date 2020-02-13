Regional Briefs – February 13, 2020

Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 7:15 pm |

Construction Worker Electrocuted And Killed at Building Site

NEW YORK (AP) – A construction worker died when he accidentally hit high-voltage wires while working in a cherry picker in a suburb of New York City, authorities said.

Bronx resident Alejandro Manuel Caisaguano Pellisa, 26, was electrocuted and killed Wednesday in New Rochelle, police said. He was working on a building exterior when he accidentally hit the wires.

The New Rochelle Buildings Department and the Occupational Health and Safety Administration are investigating.

NJ Man Killed in Interstate Highway Crash in Pennsylvania

BRISTOL, Pa. (AP) — A New Jersey man driving a motorcycle was killed when he crashed with a car as he and the other driver both tried to exit an interstate highway in Pennsylvania.

The crash occurred Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 95 in Bristol.

Randy Reyes-Jaquez, 25, of Elizabeth, was driving at a high rate of speed when he and the driver of a car both attempted to exit, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Reyes-Jaquez crossed in front of the car, authorities said, and the car’s driver — a 37-year-old Bristol man — tried unsuccessfully to avoid a collision.

Reyes-Jaquez was thrown from the motorcycle. He was taken to a hospital but was pronounced dead there a short time later. The driver of the car, whose name was not released, apparently was not injured.