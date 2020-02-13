Balloon Terror in Sderot

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 1:27 pm |

Schoolchildren in the southern Israeli city of Sderot were forced to run for cover in bomb shelters on Thursday when a balloon-borne explosive device launched from Gaza exploded over their school building, according to media reports.

B’chasdei Shamayim, no one was hurt in the attack, though several people were reported suffering from anxiety as a result of the incident, which occurred at an elementary school in the city.

A second bomb was found near another school in Sderot. Sappers were called to both locations to handle the devices.