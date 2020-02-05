Want up-to-the-
February 5, 2020
February 5, 2020
י' שבט תש"פ
י' שבט תש"פ
Community
Learning and Tzedakah – Pidyon HaRashash in Meron
Learning and Tzedakah – Pidyon HaRashash in Meron
Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at 10:42 am |
י' שבט תש"פ
Mekubalim
perform the Pidyon HaRashash of the noted
Mekubal
Harav Shalom Sharabi,
zt”l,
at the
kever
of the Rashbi in Meron, early Wednesday morning. The Pidyon includes special learning and tzedakah. The Rashash’s
yahrtzeit
is Wednesday, 10 Shevat. (David Cohen/Flash90)
(David Cohen/Flash90)
