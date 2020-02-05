Community

Learning and Tzedakah – Pidyon HaRashash in Meron

Mekubalim perform the Pidyon HaRashash of the noted Mekubal Harav Shalom Sharabi, zt”l, at the kever of the Rashbi in Meron, early Wednesday morning. The Pidyon includes special learning and tzedakah. The Rashash’s yahrtzeit is Wednesday, 10 Shevat. (David Cohen/Flash90)
(David Cohen/Flash90)
