Uber Suspends 240 Mexican Accounts to Prevent Coronavirus Spread

NEW YORK -

Sunday, February 2, 2020 at 6:23 pm |

Logo of Uber on the roof of a taxi in April, 2019. (Reuters/Phil Noble/File Photo)

In response to a report confirmed by Mexico City’s Health Ministry that an Uber driver had carried a passenger from Los Angeles infected with the coronavirus, Uber Technologies Inc. has suspended 240 user accounts in Mexico, Bloomberg News reported.

“We will keep users and drivers informed with respect to any update of their accounts,” the company said in the statement. This action was done in order to contain the potential spread of coronavirus, and it will be coordinated with Mexican authorities.

Although none of the cases related to the passenger, including hotel personnel and drivers for the company, have developed symptoms in the 10 days since contact, nevertheless cases will be monitored for 14 days.