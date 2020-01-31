IDF Planes Hit Underground Hamas Weapons Facility

YERUSHALAYIM -

Friday, January 31, 2020 at 2:22 am |

Iron Dome anti-missile system fires interception missiles as rockets are launched from Gaza towards Israel as seen from Ashkelon, Nov. 12, 2019. (Reuters/Amir Cohen)

IDF planes struck Hamas targets in Gaza early Friday, in response to the firing of rockets at Israeli targets on Thursday night. The IDF said that it had hit several Hamas installations, including an underground site where weapons were manufactured. The statement said that the attack was also in response to several balloon terror attacks.

In the attack Thursday night, three rockets were fired by Gaza Arab terrorists at Israeli targets. The communities targeted were in the Gaza border area. Iron Dome defensive missiles knocked out two of the rockets, and the third fell in an open area. One Israeli injury was reported – when a mother who was running to a shelter when Red Alert sirens went off dropped her three week old infant, badly injuring her. The infant was taken to Soroka Hospital in Beersheva for treatment, and its condition was improved Friday morning, doctors said.

Earlier Thursday, IDF forces attacked Hamas sites in Gaza after damage was caused to security cameras on the Gaza border. The cameras were apparently damaged by machine gun fire by Gaza Arab terrorists. That attack followed several discoveries of terror balloons in southern Israel.

On Friday morning, bomb squad workers were called to the Be’eri Forest near the Gaza border, as another bunch of balloons with an incendiary device attached was discovered. The device was successfully defused by the workers.