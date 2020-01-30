Russia Frees U.S.-Israeli Woman After Putin Pardon

MOSCOW (Reuters) -

Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 2:38 am |

Members of the Federal Penitentiary Service are seen at the gate of a penal colony, where Naama Issachar served her sentence, in the settlement of Novoye Grishino in Moscow region, Wednesday. (Reuters/Tatyana Makeyeva)

Russia on Thursday freed a U.S.-Israeli woman who was jailed on drug charges after President Vladimir Putin granted her a pardon, the RIA news agency cited the Federal Prison Service as saying.

Naama Issachar’s release came ahead of talks in Moscow on Thursday between Putin and Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, who flew in from Washington to pass on details of President Donald Trump’s Israeli-Palestinian peace plan.

Israel had called on Russia to release New Jersey-born Issachar and her family had called her sentence disproportionate.

She was sentenced to seven and a half years after being arrested last April when police found nine grams of cannabis in her bags during a stopover at a Moscow airport, en route from India to Israel.

Netanyahu welcomed Putin’s move to pardon the 26-year-old and said he would meet her on Thursday.