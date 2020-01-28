Community

Gallery of Siyum HaShas in Cleveland, Fort Lauderdale, Toronto and Lublin

Harav Aharon Dovid Goldberg, shlita, speaking, Harav Shmuel Aryeh Levin, shlita, seated on the right.
Harav Yehuda Cahan, shlita, speaking at Cleveland Siyum HaShas.
Dancing at Cleveland Siyum HaShas.
Partial view of the crowd at Cleveland Siyum HaShas.
Dayan Aharon Dovid Dunner, shlita, addressing the Siyum HaShas in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.
Harav Yaakov Gross, shlita, speaking at Ft. Lauderdale Siyum HaShas.
Harav Dovid Yosef, shlita, at Ft. Lauderdale Siyum HaShas.
Rabbi Fishel Schachter speaking for Masmidei HaSiyum in Ft. Lauderdale.
Dancing in Ft. Lauderdale at the Siyum HaShas.
Harav Shlomo Miller, shlita, speaking at the Toronto Siyum HaShas.
Harav Dovid Pam, shlita, at the Siyum HaShas in Toronto.
Rabbi Doniel Osher Kleinman addressing the Siyum HaShas in Toronto.
Rabbi Yoir Adler at the Siyum HaShas in Toronto.
Dancing at the Toronto Siyum HaShas.
Harav Noach Isaac Oelbaum, shlita, writing an os in the new sefer Torah in Lublin.
Dancing with the new sefer Torah in Lublin.
Harav Noach Isaac Oelbaum, shlita, addressing the Siyum HaShas in Lublin.