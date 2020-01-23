Fire Destroys Construction for Girls School in South Fallsburg

Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 3:02 pm |

A massive fire destroyed construction that was in process to house an elementary school for girls in the Yeshivah of South Fallsburg community.

The blaze became apparent at around eight o’clock this morning when residents of the close-knit community saw flames and billowing smoke rising from the roof and windows. Once it was extinguished, very little remained of the structure that was slated for use in the coming months.

The site is located on Laurel Park Road, just across from the area where most residents of the yeshivah’s community live.

The suspected cause is a propane tank that exploded while left at the construction site.

The school, known as Bnos Devorah Raizel has nearly 200 students and is presently housed in a facility that it has outgrown for some time.

Parents and young students had been excited for the building’s imminent completion and the fire casts both disappointment and unknown future on the project.

“We’re all shocked,” a South Fallsburg resident told Hamodia. “There was a very great need for this building. If anybody has any funds to help it still become a reality, they would be put to very good use here.”