Trump to NYC: No Sea Wall, Get a Mop and Bucket

NEW YORK

Sunday, January 19, 2020

President Donald Trump stepping down from Air Force One upon his arrival in Austin, Texas, Sunday. (Reuters/Kevin Lamarque)

New Yorkers concerned about storm flooding should get mops and brooms, President Donald Trump says.

The native New Yorker, who recently changed his official residence to Florida, on Saturday ripped the idea of a sea wall to protect the city from calamities like 2012’s Hurricane Sandy.

“A massive 200 Billion Dollar Sea Wall, built around New York to protect it from rare storms, is a costly, foolish & environmentally unfriendly idea that, when needed, probably won’t work anyway,” Trump tweeted. “It will also look terrible. Sorry, you’ll just have to get your mops & buckets ready!”

A seawall is one of five proposals considered by the Army Corps of Engineers to protect the city from storms.