Friday, January 10, 2020 at 11:25 am |

This morning, ElAl flight 26 from NY to Tel Aviv was forced to land in Halifax after smoke was reported in the cockpit. They will be spending Shabbas there. Orthodox Community’s in Canada have jumped into action to provide needed essentials for the Shomer Shabbos travelers that are stuck there over Shabbos .

Mi k’amchah Yisroel