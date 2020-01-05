Want up-to-the-
Community
Starting the 14th Daf Yomi Cycle
Community
Starting the 14th Daf Yomi Cycle
Sunday, January 5, 2020 at 10:38 am |
ח' טבת תש"פ
Sunday, January 5, 2020 at 10:38 am |
ח' טבת תש"פ
Rabbi Shaya Levy delivers a Daf Yomi
shiur
in Khal Beis Elazar, Monsey, on Sunday morning – learning the first
daf
of the 14th cycle.
