January 5, 2020
January 5, 2020
ח' טבת תש"פ
ח' טבת תש"פ
Regional
Photos of No Hate No Fear Solidarity March
Photos of No Hate No Fear Solidarity March
NEW YORK
-
(R to L) Representative Jerrold Nadler, NYC Comptroller Scott Stringer, NYS Governor Andrew M. Cuomo and U.S. Senator Charles Schumer. (Hamodia)
Malcolm Hoenlein, Executive Vice Chairman of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations. (Hamodia)
(R to L) Chaskell Bennett, U.S. Representative Max Rose, Josh Mehlman, Chairman of Flatbush Jewish Community Coalition. (Hamodia)
(Hamodia)
(Hamodia)
(Hamodia)
(Hamodia)
