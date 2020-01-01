Huge Attendance Anticipated at Siyum HaShas Today

New York -

Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at 9:02 am |

The FBI and NYPD are putting finishing touches to the security plans for the Siyum HaShas events to be held today, in light of recent anti-semitic attacks.

A blowout attendance is expected at both the Metlife Stadium and Barclays Center which can host 100, 000 and 18,000 respectively. Both events will be connected via live and will also be live-streamed to the event for English speakers taking place in Eretz Yisrael at Binyanei Ha’Uma, Jerusalem.

“The New Jersey State Police along with our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners will be on hand to ensure a safe and secure environment for all attendees, workers, and responders for the duration of the event,” said state police spokesman Sgt. Lawrence Peele.

“Our staff and the New Jersey State Police are going to great lengths to ensure everyone’s safety,” said Agudath Israel of America spokeswoman Shira Davidovits. “Security has been a top priority.”