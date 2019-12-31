Want up-to-the-
December 31, 2019
ג' טבת תש"פ
Thousands Attend Siyum HaShas Held by the Shas Party in Yerushalayim
Thousands Attend Siyum HaShas Held by the Shas Party in Yerushalayim
Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at 5:46 am |
ג' טבת תש"פ
Over 10,000 people gathered to attend a Siyum HaShas held by the Shas party on Monday night in the Arena Stadium in Yerushalayim. (Yaakov Cohen)
Harav Shalom Cohen, Rosh Yeshivah, Yeshivat Porat Yosef, speaks. (Yaakov Cohen)
Rishon LeTzion, Harav Yitzchak Yosef, Sephardic Chief Rabbi, speaks. (Yaakov Cohen)
Harav Baruch Mordechai Ezrachi, Rosh Yeshivah, Yeshivas Ateres Yisrael, speaks at the Siyum. (Yaakov Cohen)
(Yaakov Cohen)
