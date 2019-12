Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at 11:57 am |

An elderly man in Woodmere was struck by a car and killed as he walked home from Shacharis Tuesday morning.

Around 7:00 a.m., Reb Sholom (Stuart) Hecht was hit near Peninsula Boulevard and Edward Avenue. Hatzolah rushed him to South Nassau Hospital, where he was niftar.

ABC7 reports that Hecht, 73, was hit by a 36-year-old woman, who remained on the scene following the accident.