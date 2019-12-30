Community

State Troopers and NYPD Deployed in Jewish Neighborhoods

new york state troopers jewish
R-L: Assemblyman Simcha Eichenstein, Rabbi Heshy Dembitzer and Yaakov Shapiro with New York State Troopers outside the Bobov Beis Medrash on 15th Ave. in Boro Park, Monday.
new york state troopers jewish
(Gov. Andrew Cuomo)
new york state troopers jewish
State troopers outside Chabad headquarters in Crown Heights. (Gov. Andrew Cuomo)
new york state troopers jewish
(Gov. Andrew Cuomo)
NYPD meeting with local community leaders in front of  Yeshiva  Chofetz Chaim (Rabbinical Seminary of America-Yeshivas Rabeinu Yisrael Meir Hacohen) in Queens. (Assemblyman Daniel Rosenthal)
(Assemblyman Daniel Rosenthal)
(Assemblyman Daniel Rosenthal)