YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, December 30, 2019 at 2:06 pm |

Flu vaccinations are in high demand this winter in Israel. (David Cohen/Flash90)

Following reports of three fatalities and many other serious cases of the flu in recent days, the surge in demand for vaccinations has the Health Ministry scrambling to keep up.

According to Channel 12, as of Monday, the country had only two days more of vaccination stockpiles left, while the ministry waits for resupply.

Health officials said they were transferring some 45,000 vaccines to the three major health funds — Clalit, Meuhedet and Leumit—The Times of Israel reported.