71st Siyum Mishnayos of Agudas Yisroel Pirchim in England

The 71st Agudas Yisroel Pirchim siyum took place on Motzoei Shabbos in the Yesodei Hatorah School Hall, Stamford Hill, London, in the presence of distinguished Rabbanim, mechanchim and over 1000 boys. The evening was chaired by Dayan Aharon Dovid Dunner, shlita.
Having been fahered on their knowledge of the mishnayos over the previous few days, boys were awarded prizes to celebrate their achievements.
In a unique occurrence, the top prize was awarded to two boys who had both memorized the entire Shas Mishnayos: Chaim Noe of Hendon and Elozor Levine of Stamford Hill.