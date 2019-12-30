71st Siyum Mishnayos of Agudas Yisroel Pirchim in England

LONDON -

Aron Rutenberg saying the hadran. (Dudy Braun)

The 71st Agudas Yisroel Pirchim siyum took place on Motzoei Shabbos in the Yesodei Hatorah School Hall, Stamford Hill, London, in the presence of distinguished Rabbanim, mechanchim and over 1000 boys. The evening was chaired by Dayan Aharon Dovid Dunner, shlita.

Having been fahered on their knowledge of the mishnayos over the previous few days, boys were awarded prizes to celebrate their achievements.

In a unique occurrence, the top prize was awarded to two boys who had both memorized the entire Shas Mishnayos: Chaim Noe of Hendon and Elozor Levine of Stamford Hill.

Chaim Noe, joint first prize winner, receiving his prize. (Dudy Braun)

Joint first prize winner Elazar Levine receiving a set of shas from Dayan Chanoch Ehrentreu, shlita. (L.). (Dudy Braun)

Dayan Aharon Dovid Dunner, shlita, opening the evening. (Dudy Braun)

The Vizhnitz Rebbe of London, shlita, giving his divrei brachah to the siyum. (Dudy Braun)

The two prizewinners and their families dancing together. (Dudy Braun)

Lively dancing in the hall to celebrate the achievements of all the participants. (Dudy Braun)