NEW YORK -

Sunday, December 29, 2019 at 3:47 pm |

Rabbi Aharon Lankry, a Rav in Beis Medrash Ohr Chaim, dancing with the new sefer Torah.

Eliezer Scheiner donated a new sefer Torah to Beis Medrash Ohr Chaim on 18 Forshay Road in Monsey, N.Y., just a short distance away from Rav Chaim Leibush Rottenberg’s shul, Congregation Netzach Yisrael-Kosson, which is located at 49 Forshay Road, the site of an terrifying attack on Motzoei Shabbos. The participants of the hachnasas sefer Toah made a stop at Rav Rottenberg’s shul, where Rabbi Lankry and Rav Rottenberg greeted each other emotionally.