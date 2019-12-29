Israeli Leaders Condemn Monsey Attack

YERUSHALAYIM -

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, with Minister of Regional Cooperation Tzachi Hanegbi (left) at the weekly cabinet meeting, Sunday.

Israeli officials have joined in condemning the horrific attack in Monsey.

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu‏‏ said at the weekly cabinet meeting:

“Israel strongly condemns the recent displays of anti-Semitism, including the vicious attack at the home of a Rabbi in Monsey, New York, during Chanukah.

“We send our best wishes for recovery to the wounded. We will cooperate however possible with the local authorities in order to assist in defeating this phenomenon. We offer our assistance to every country.”

President Reuven Rivlin wrote on Twitter that he was “shocked and devastated by the terrible terror attack in New York.

“The resurgent anti-Semitism is not only a problem for the Jewish people, and certainly not for Israel alone. We must work together to confront this evil, which is again and again raising its head, and represents a real danger to the entire world,” he wrote.

Blue and White leader Benny Gantz said, “This shocking incident during a Chanukah celebration is another example of a global problem that faces us today. I have no doubt that the American authorities will show zero tolerance toward the stabbed, and will do everything they must to put an end to this phenomenon.”

Deputy Health Minister Rabbi Yaakov Litzman of United Torah Judaism party said, “It is shocking to see time and again innocent people being harmed and persecuted simply for being Jewish. This is a terrible situation and U.S. leaders and authorities, as in the entire world, must put an end to it and uproot this affliction.”

From Yad Vashem came an expression of “deep concern” over “the news and images emerging from the scene of yet another anti-Semitic attack, this time in the area of Monsey, New York. Yad Vashem stands united with the families of those injured in last night’s attack and the local Jewish community, and calls upon local leaders to act swiftly and bring to justice the perpetrators of this latest violent act of hatred, bigotry and anti-Semitism.”

“The scenes from recent anti-Semitic attacks in the United States must not be allowed to become a regular occurrence,” said Yad Vashem Chairman Avner Shalev. “We believe that meaningful and relevant Holocaust education is vital in order to call attention to the dangers of what can happen when anti-Semitism goes unchecked.”

There were also statements from politicians who have lately been accused themselves of promoting anti-Semitism.

Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman, who has for months been slandering the Torah-observant community in his campaign to exclude them from a coalition, said he had a solution to the problem:

“Again and again, we are witnesses to the dire consequences of anti-Semitism, this time in Monsey, New York. Alongside the deep sadness and wishes for a speedy recovery to the injured, it’s important to know that the main solution to these trends is immigration to Israel.”

Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz extracted a lesson from the attack in Monsey on a chareidi Rabbi’s home:

“This hate crime teaches us to avoid hurtful statements toward the Israeli chareidi community in Israeli discourse.”