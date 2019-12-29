Cabinet Deducts PA Money Over Pay-for-Slay

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, December 29, 2019 at 3:08 pm |

Israeli Defense Minister Naftali Bennett, December 8, 2019. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

The security cabinet on Sunday approved Defense Minister Naftali Bennett’s proposal to deduct cash transfers to the Palestinian Authority equal to the amount the PA pays out to convicted terrorists in Israeli jails and their families.

This time, the amount came to NIS 150 million ($43 million).

PA President Mahmoud Abbas has repeatedly refused to curtail the payments, and even refused to accept the rest of the money as an act of defiance.

Israel has imposed the sanction against the so-called “pay-for-slay” program in the past as well.