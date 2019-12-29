Want up-to-the-
December 29, 2019
December 29, 2019
א' טבת תש"פ
א' טבת תש"פ
Community
Bentching Gomel After Attack in Monsey
Community
Bentching Gomel After Attack in Monsey
Sunday, December 29, 2019
א' טבת תש"פ
Sunday, December 29, 2019 at 3:28 pm |
א' טבת תש"פ
Harav Chaim Leibush Rottenberg,
shlita
, and others who were in the
shul
,
bentching gomel
on Sunday.
