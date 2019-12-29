Anti-Semitic Graffiti Daubed in London Neighborhoods

LONDON -

Anti-Semitic graffiti found in Hampstead, London, Sunday. (Oliver Cooper)

Anti-Semitic graffiti linking Jews to the September 11, 2001, attacks has been daubed on several cafes and shops in the London neighborhoods of Hampstead and Belsize Park. The graffiti was found Sunday.

James Sorene of the Britain Israel Communications and Research Centre (BICOM) posted a photo of one of the scenes, where a former Israeli-style restaurant once stood in Hampstead, and wrote: “This is horrifying, graffiti on a former Israeli style restaurant in Hampstead this morning.

“Just to add to this: the 9/11 refers to an antisemitic conspiracy theory that Jewish people were somehow responsible for the twin towers attacks in New York.”

The Board of Deputies of British Jews said that: “This is a reminder that anti-Semitism is still with us.”

The Board of Deputies thanked the Community Security Trust for reporting to Camden Police. “We hope action is taken to find and punish the perpetrators. Let’s all work to defeat anti-Semitism in 2020!”

The Community Security Trust posted that it was aware of the graffiti and urged anyone with information to get in touch or contact police.

Local police have advised that while no arrests have been made yet, inquiries continue.

Met Police Inspector Kev Hailes said that “This is clearly a concerning incident and one we are taking seriously.

“We have liaised with our partners in order to remove the graffiti and various inquiries are underway to find who is responsible.

“Officers will be on patrol throughout the area in order to provide some reassurance to local communities. Please approach us if you have any questions or concerns.

“I ask anyone who might have seen anything suspicious last night to call us and aid the investigation.

“The Met remains committed to tackling hate crimes in all its forms, and we will continue to work with our partners and the public to do so.”