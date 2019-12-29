Over 2000 New Homes to Get Green Light in Yehudah and Shomron

YERUSHALAYIM -

A view of Shvut Rachel in Yehuda and Shomron. (Gili Yaari /Flash90)

The Israeli government is poised to advance plans for over 2,000 Israeli homes in Yehudah and Shomron, according to The Times of Israel on Sunday.

Civil Administration’s High Planning Subcommittee, a Defense Ministry body, announced that the plan for 2,061 homes will be on the agenda at its next meetings on Wednesday and Thursday.

The list includes 258 homes in the Hareshah outpost, which will retroactively legalize the community of about 50 families founded in 1998; 147 homes in the Jordan Valley’s Mitzpeh Jericho; and 534 units Shvut Rachel near Shiloh.

The number falls short of the 3,000-plus that Prime Minister Netanyahu promised to build beyond the Green Line at a campaign rally ahead of last week’s Likud leadership primary.

Of the total figure, 786 homes are expected to receive final approval for construction, while the remaining 1,275 will have their files moved along in the approval process.